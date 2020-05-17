After Centre's Announcement, Delhi Says Will Give Detailed Plan Tomorrow

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the guidelines accompanying the lockdown extension till May 31 that was confirmed by the centre today was "largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government".

"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

"Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow," he tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal has said he would like to reopen Delhi as much as possible. Indicating a phased removal of the lockdown, the Chief Minister on May 4 said Delhi was prepared to ease restrictions "in places other than containment zones". The reason, he said, is that Delhi is "prepared in terms of hospitals and kits".

"The time has come to re-open Delhi. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus," he had said.

The fourth phase of countrywide lockdown has put the ball in the court of states, allowing them not only to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities take place in any particular area.

On the broader issues, the centre has allowed buses and other vehicles to run. But the key bars - on air travel and metro rail, malls, gyms, cinemas and big gatherings - have been retained. Workplaces and shops can function but with restrictions.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)



