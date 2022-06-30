After arrival in Mumbai, Shinde holds brief meeting with Fadnavis; both head to Raj Bhavan
Mumbai: Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde, who arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday afternoon, met senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis at the latter's official residence in south Mumbai to discuss formation of the next government in Maharashtra following the collapse of the MVA dispensation a day ago.
Shinde and Fadnavis held a brief meeting at the latter's residence before both of them headed to the Raj Bhavan along with several BJP leaders.
They will submit the letters of the supporting MLAs to Governor B S Koshyari to stake claim for government formation, BJP leaders said.
The BJP has said that it has the support of a total of 170 MLAs, including those from Shinde's rebel faction.
The Mumbai police had made heavy security arrangements in view of Shinde's arrival in the city.
Roads were emptied so that Shinde's cavalcade faces no hindrance while going to 'Sagar', the official bungalow of Fadnavis located at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai.
Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil led the cavalcade himself while other police officials stood guard throughout the route for quick movement and also to ensure that there were no protests by Shiv Sena supporters, an official said.
"Shinde, who landed at Mumbai airport by chartered flight this afternoon, was escorted by the senior police officials from the airport to South Mumbai. Traffic on the route was stopped to facilitate the passage Shinde's convoy," officials said.
Shinde was seen waving to supporters throughout the route.
Some Shiv Sena workers, who tried to hold a protest outside 'Sagar', were detained, the officials added.
Sena rebels will 'regret' their decision to part ways, but are free to ...30 Jun 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Man wanted in drug case arrested by Delhi Police30 Jun 2022 12:52 PM GMT
UP govt to start mapping each family to provide job or...30 Jun 2022 12:22 PM GMT
PM Modi speaks to Manipur CM, assures all possible help following...30 Jun 2022 12:16 PM GMT
Fadnavis's masterstroke: Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to be next...30 Jun 2022 12:09 PM GMT