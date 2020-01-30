After 5 years of hard work, BJP calls me terrorist: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that after having worked day and night for the people of Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party had decided to call him a terrorist, reacting to BJP MP Parvesh Verma's comments calling the AAP supremo a terrorist multiple times. Kejriwal tweeted: "Worked for Delhi day and night for the last five years. Sacrificed everything for the people of Delhi. Faced so many difficulties after entering politics just to improve the life of Delhiites. Today in return, the Bharatiya Janata Party is calling me a terrorist... It pains me a lot."



Besides, the AAP has also submitted a complaint against the West Delhi MP, requesting the Election Commission of India to ban Verma from campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections and also requested that an FIR be lodged against for making allegations "aimed at tarnishing the image of Arvind Kejriwal".

Earlier in the day, Verma was at an event inaugurating the campaign office BJP's Madipur candidate where he said that if Kejriwal wins this time, the streets of Madipur would become like Shaheen Bagh. "There are a lot of terrorists like Kejriwal in Delhi who need to be taken out. Should we be fighting terrorists in Kashmir or a terrorist like Kejriwal in Delhi?" he had said.

The AAP's complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer was enclosed with a disk that had a recording of Verma's comments against the CM and the complaint added that Verma had violated the General Conduct rules of the Model Code of Conduct. In fact, on Tuesday Verma had courted controversy when he spoke on the Shaheen Bagh protesters, saying, "They will enter your homes, rape and kill your sisters, daughters."

The comments had drawn ire from all quarters with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer sending a report on it to the ECI the very same day.