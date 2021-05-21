Aerosols can travel up to 10 metres in air: Govt

New Delhi: In a major cause of concern, the government on Thursday revealed that the nasal droplets fall within 2 metres from a COVID-19 infected person and the aerosols can travel in air up to 10 metres.



A detailed advisory has also been issued in this regard by the government's principal scientific advisor Dr K Vijay Raghavan's office to make people aware of the air-borne characteristics of the virus and take preventive measures to stop the transmission of the deadly virus.

As per the advisory, aerosol, and droplets are a key mode of transmission of the virus and people should continue wearing double masks or a N95 mask to prevent the transmission of the virus.

The advisory particularly highlighted how well-ventilated spaces can dilute the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other due to aerosol and droplets.

"Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised. Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given," it said.

Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside, the advisory further stated.

The advisory stressed that people who show no symptoms can also spread the virus and simple interventions and behaviour change can protect people from getting infected.

As per the advisory document, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is released in the saliva and nasal discharge of an infected person through exhalation, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing, and sneezing, etc.

While larger size droplets fall to the ground and on surfaces up to two metres from the infected person, smaller aerosol particles are carried in the air to distances up to 10 metres, it said.

In addition to this, when someone touches a surface where the droplets have fallen, or the contaminated area, and touch their mouth, nose or eyes without washing their hands, they may get infected, it said.

It further added that these virus-laden droplets can survive on non-porous surfaces such as glass, plastic and stainless steel for a fairly long time.

According to the advisory, infection transmission risk is much lower in outdoor areas, as virus particles get quickly dispersed, while the chances of transmission are lesser if the ventilation is adequate.

In workspaces, the government has advised against running ACs while keeping windows and doors shut as it traps infected air inside the room and in hutments, it has been advised to install jaali or another simple air outlet that improves directional airflow and reduces viral load.