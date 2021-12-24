Adityanath dials Akhilesh after wife, daughter test +ve

Lucknow: Hours after former Uttar Pradesh MP Dimple Yadav and her daughter tested Covid positive, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with her husband Akhilesh Yadav on the phone, the Chief Minister's office tweeted on Wednesday night. Akhilesh has tested negative, the Samajwadi Party said on Thursday.



"The Chief Minister wished speedy recovery of Akhilesh Yadav's family," Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted in Hindi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Dimple Yadav said she is in self-isolation. "I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself," she tweeted in Hindi.

"All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

It is not known whether Akhilesh has got himself vaccinated. He had said he would get vaccinated after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav decided to get the jab.

Akhilesh, who is leading the UP election campaign for the Samajwadi Party, has a long list of meetings and rallies scheduled in the days ahead.

The SP chief on Thursday said he will keep away from public programmes for three days as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, he wished the joint rally of alliance partners SP-Rashtriya Lok Dal in Iglas "immense success".

"Due to family members testing positive for coronavirus, I will not attend public programmes for three days as a precaution.

"Best wishes for the immense success of today's Iglas joint rally and appeal to all the workers to participate with full enthusiasm and energy," he tweeted in Hindi. He also attached his negative RT-PCR test certificate.