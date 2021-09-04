Actor Sidharth Shukla cremated; no injuries found in autopsy: Sources

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla was cremated on Friday afternoon in Mumbai, a day after his sudden death shocked his fans and left the entertainment world shaken. His body was taken from the hospital in a flower-decked ambulance straight for the cremation home, where his relatives, friends and colleagues were present to pay their last respects.



A galaxy of TV stars, including his close friend Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss colleagues attended the funeral at the Oshiwara crematorium.

The actor's autopsy was completed on Thursday night at a Mumbai hospital and "no injuries were found", sources said, adding that a viscera analysis will establish the cause of his death.

The 40-year-old TV and movie actor's death on Thursday, reportedly after a cardiac arrest, has caused shock and grief in the TV and film fraternity.

A team of three doctors carried out the post-mortem, which was recorded on video. Sources say "no external or internal injuries were found".

The viscera samples have been sent for a chemical analysis. "A histopathology will be done and only after that the cause of death will be clear," said the sources.

Shukla was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital around 10:30 am on Thursday by his family. He was brought dead, said the hospital.

Initial reports suggested a heart attack but doctors said the autopsy would establish the cause of death.

According to his friends, he had complained of uneasiness on the previous night. He took something to eat and drink and went back to bed.

When he did not wake up in the morning, the family doctor was called; the doctor advised the family to take him to the hospital immediately.