Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway
Noted actor Shabana Azmi was injured Saturday after her car rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khalapur toll plaza. Azmi has been moved to Panvel's MGM hospital.
She was on her way to Khandala, where the family has a holiday home.
Azmi, aged 69, has featured in several Bollywood movies such as Masoom (1983), Arth (1982), Luck by Chance (2009), Neerja (2016), and many more. She has also worked in several international projects in the past, such as Madame Sousatzka (1988), La Nuit Bengali (1988), City of Joy (1992) and Son of Pink Panther (1993).
The daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and stage actress Shaukat Azmi, she is an alumnus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) of Pune.
More details awaited.
(With agency inputs)
