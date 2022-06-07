Active Covid cases rise to 25,782

Our correspondent

New Delhi: India logged 4,518 new Coronavirus infections taking the tally of Covid cases to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.91 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,30,852, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday indicated that his government is likely to take a decision on imposing certain Covid control measures in a couple of days, aimed at containing the uptick in daily cases.

The Chief Minister, however, said there is no need for any unnecessary panic or worry, as the government has already put in place certain regulatory measures.

"In the wake of Covid cases increasing, our Principal Secretary-Health will hold meetings with officials of all districts to know about the situation there and review the COVID management measures being taken and will submit a report to me," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said based on the report in the next couple of days, the government will take several decisions.

"There is no need for anyone to have any unnecessary worry about Covid, we have already taken measures to control it, there is no need for anyone to panic,"

he added.