Active Covid cases in country lowest in 194 days

New Delhi: The daily rise in Coronavirus infections remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day with 18,870 fresh cases recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,82,520, the lowest in 194 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.



With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,37,16,451 out of which 3,29,86,180 people have recuperated while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,751 with 378 fresh fatalities, that include 149 deaths from Kerala, 64 from Haryana and 60 from Maharashtra, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.84 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 9,686 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,04,713 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 56,74,50,185.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.82 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 96 days, according to the ministry.

More than 85.42 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Further, more than 83.80 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 4.57 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.