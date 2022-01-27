Active Covid cases in country decline

New Delhi: India logged 2,85,914 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Wednesday.



The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said. A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150, official sources said.

According to them, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.

As of now, Covaxin is priced at Rs 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs Rs 780 in private facilities. The prices include Rs 150 service charge. Both the vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in the country.