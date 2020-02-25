Action must against provocative speeches: Gambhir on Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hit out at fellow party leader Kapil Mishra for his provocative speech at the violence-hit Jafrabad and said strict action should be taken against all those who make such statements.



"No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else and belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him," said Gambhir. The criticism comes a day after at least 11 people were left dead in the violent clashes that rocked the national Capital.

Gambhir also said: "Those who are giving provocative speeches, action must be taken against them. If policemen are not safe, one can imagine the state of mind of common people."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with other party leaders reached Rajghat and prayed for peace. He tweeted, "As soon as peace is restored in Delhi, people reject violence and pray at Rajghat. In this difficult time, we have to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and adopt non-violence. Nothing will be achieved by violence."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "It seems that monsters have entered the city from outside. This is not the general public of our Delhi. Whichever religion these people are from they should be immediately caught and strict punishment should be given to them."

Delhi Employment minister Gopal Rai, who won from Babarpur constituency in the Delhi Assembly elections tweeted: "Activities of miscreants have started increasing again in Ghonda, Noor-e-Ilahi, Bhajanpura, Momin Chowk area. Firing incidents have started increasing too. Delhi Police is requested to immediately deploy police force in this area as well."

The Young India National Coordination Committee in a statement demanded "accountability and action from the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry. Young India Against CAA-NRC-NPR condemned the inaction of Delhi police, who have allowed hate to be propagated and have failed to take action against repeat offenders like Kapil Mishra and others from the RSS-BJP brigade."

On Sunday, Mishra had given a three-day deadline to Delhi Police to clear the Jafrabad and Chand Bagh areas, where anti-CAA protests were being demonstrated by the protesters. The violence in North-East Delhi escalated as pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups clashed with each other. Shops, homes, petrol pumps and vehicles were set on fire.