Accident on Yamuna Expressway leaves 5 dead

Noida: Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said.



Two other people, who were along with them in an SUV, were hospitalised after the 5 am road crash, police said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and his office tweeted in Hindi: "CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to collision of two vehicles on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Praying for peace to departed souls, the chief minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families."

The deceased were identified as Chandrakant Burade (68), Swarna Burade (59), Malan Kumbhar (68), Ranjana Pawar (60) — all four residents of Maharashtra's Pune — and Nuwanjan Mujawar (53), a native of Belgaum in Karnataka, according to police. Those injured were identified as Narayan Kolekar (40), from Satara in Maharashtra, and Sunita Gaste (35), from Belgaum in Karnataka, police added.

Greater Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Meenakshi Katyayan, said that prima facie it appears that the driver of the car might have dozed off following which he lost control over the vehicle. "Police received information from a passer-by and then the Station House Officer of Jewar police station and Assistant Commissioner of Police alongwith a team reached the spot. The impact of the collision was such that the SUV was badly crushed and it took time for the officials to take out the victims from the mangled car who were rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital where five of them were declared dead on arrival and two are getting treated," the DCP added. A senior police officer of Jewar police station who is probing the incident told Millennium Post that all the victims were tourists and had left from Vrindavan at around 4 am on Thursday. "They had left early in the morning from Vrindavan and were heading to Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. A bus with nearly 40-45 people also accompanied the SUV car heading towards Kedarnath," the police officer said.

Following the incident, police have received a written complaint into the matter from one Satywan Devdas Jadhav, a native of Satara district in Maharashtra who was traveling in the bus accompanying the SUV. "Nearly 50 devotees had started from Maharashtra on May 6 with the intention to visit the 'Char dham' and were heading towards Kedarnath temple when the incident took place. After visiting several temples in Vrindavan, Agra and Ujjain, we left at around 4 am. A truck moving ahead of the SUV in which seven other devotees were travelling suddenly applied brakes following which the car rammed into it," said Jadhav.

Police said the truck has been impounded while the driver is absconding at the moment. "A case is going to be registered and we have contacted the family members of the deceased and bodies are being handed over to their close relatives. Further investigation is underway," the senior police officer further said.