AAP's Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor to stake claim to form govt

AAPs Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor to stake claim to form govt
Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann met Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday to stake claim to form the new government in the state.

Mann reached the Raj Bhawan here around 10:30 am.

Mann was elected the AAP's legislature party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday.

The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

PTI

