AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hr markets, promises quality education, clean water

NEW DELHI: Aiming at transforming the national Capital into a "bustling, 24x7 hospitable city", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday promised that it would allow markets to remain open round the clock on a pilot basis if it is voted back to power in Delhi.



Talking to reporters after the release of the party's manifesto for the February 8 Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the experiment will be done in key commercial areas in the first phase.

AAP's 'deshbhakti' curriculum also covered long-pending demands of Delhi Jan Lokpal and Delhi Swaraj Bill along with full statehood. Besides this, the party guaranteed quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity. It also promised doorstep delivery of ration and free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "We have to make Delhi a 21st century, highly advanced and progressive capital of a developed nation so that the people of this city and the entire nation are proud of it. The manifesto talks about all the communities and sections of people, including women, traders, contractual workers, sanitation workers, victims of the Anti-Sikh riots in 1984, and every other section and community."

The manifesto also promised "Deshbhakti" in the educational syllabus, new appointment of safai karamcharis (sanitation staff) in the city and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of deceased safai karamcharis who die while performing their duty.

The 28-point programme of the AAP also includes pursuing the Central government for the inclusion of Bhojpuri into the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.