AAP promises clean Yamuna, world-class transport system

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released the "Guarantee Card" on Sunday listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.



These 10 promises include health care, quality education, water, women safety, transport, pollution-free Delhi, basic facilities in unauthorised colonies, pakka houses in place of slums and 24x7 power supply. The manifesto will include these 10 promises along with more details and several other promises.

"With this Guarantee Card, I, as the Chief Minister of Delhi assure 10 guarantees to the people of Delhi. Many of the works detailed in this card have already been done and we promise to continue them and the rest will be implemented in the next five years", said the CM.

"This Guarantee Card and the 10 promises listed in it will touch the lives of all the people of Delhi. People are very much affected by basic services like electricity, water, education, and healthcare. We guarantee that the existing services and subsidies in these sectors will continue for the next five years. Opposition parties are spreading rumours that these services will be terminated by March 2020, after the elections. This is a lie," Kejriwal added.