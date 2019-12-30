Maha Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar sworn in as DyCM
Mumbai: As anticipated, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a record fourth time, here on Monday.
He was administered the oath of office by Governor B.S. Koshyari in the presence of Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other dignitaries.
This is for the fourth time that the 60-year-old Ajit Pawar – nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar - has become the Deputy Chief Minister – the first being in November 2010, then October 2012, later in November 2019 for barely 80 hours, and again on Monday.
The only other leader to hold the post more than once is his senior NCP colleague - Chhagan Bhujbal in October 1999 and December 2008.
All others – Nasikrao Tirpude, Sundarrao Solanke, Ramrao Adik, Gopinath Munde, R.R. Patil (all deceased) and Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil – have occupied the post only once.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Six killed, five critically injured as car plunges into...30 Dec 2019 8:57 AM GMT
J&K gun license case: CBI raids on at Jammu, Srinagar and...30 Dec 2019 8:35 AM GMT
Indian-Americans stage more anti-CAA protests30 Dec 2019 8:32 AM GMT
Extreme weather reignites Aussie bushfire crisis30 Dec 2019 8:30 AM GMT
Chinese gene-editing scientist sentenced to jail30 Dec 2019 8:29 AM GMT