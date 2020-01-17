Aadhaar made mandatory for victims of terror, communal violence to avail Centre's aid

New Delhi: Aadhaar will be required for getting benefits under a Central government scheme for providing financial assistance to family members of victims of violence perpetrated by terrorists or Naxals and communal riots.



In a notification, the Union Home ministry said an eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving the benefit under the 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist/Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blasts on Indian Territory' is required to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication.

Any eligible beneficiary desirous of receiving benefit under the scheme, who does not possess the Aadhaar number or, has not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, shall have to apply for Aadhaar enrolment.

The Home ministry said the notification comes into effect in all states and Union Territories except Assam and Meghalaya, where Aadhaar has not covered all residents.

"The assistance is given by the state governments and the home ministry reimburses the state governments when it gets their demand. The annual budget for the scheme is broadly in the range of Rs 6 to 7 crore," a senior Home ministry official said.

The notification said the ministry through the implementing agency is required to offer Aadhaar enrolment facilities for the eligible beneficiary, who is not yet enrolled for Aadhaar and in case there is no Aadhaar enrolment centre located in the respective Block or Taluka or Tehsil.

Till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the beneficiary, benefit under the scheme shall be given to such beneficiary subject to the production of the Aadhaar enrolment identification slip if he or she has enrolled and any one of the other government recognised identity proof.