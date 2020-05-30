96 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; count rises to 1,819

Bhubaneswar: As many as 96 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 1,819, a health department official said.



The fresh cases were reported from 18 districts and the new patients had returned from worst-hit states and were placed under institutional quarantine, he said.

Of the new cases, 10 each were reported from Kendrapara and Gajapati districts, nine from Khurda, seven each from Bhadrak, Bolangir and Sundergarh, six each from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Jajpur, five from Kalahandi, four each from Deogarh, Nuapada and Balasore, two from Dhenkanal and one each from Puri, Nayagarh and Keonjhar.

The number of active cases now stands at 833 while 977 patients have recovered. Seven people have died of the disease, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,47,490 samples, of which 3,920 were tested on Friday, he said.

The districts which have reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases are Ganjam (404), Jajpur (259), Balasore (146), Khurda (122) and Bhadrak (131).