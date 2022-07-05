90% of India's adult population fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Ninety per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against Covid, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday, as the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 198 crore.



More than 10 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday, according to the ministry data. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said: "What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together!"

So far, 6,057,990 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those in the 18-59 age group, the ministry said.

Over 3.69 crore children in the 12-14 age group have been administered the first dose and more than 6.05 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have been given the first dose, it said. India logged 16,135 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 4,35,18,564, while the active cases increased to 1,13,864, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,223 with 24 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,153 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.85 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.74 per cent, according to official data.

The 24 new fatalities include nine from Kerala, six from Maharashtra, five from Delhi and three from West Bengal.

A total of 5,25,223 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,940 from Maharashtra, 70,046 from Kerala, 40,119 from Karnataka, 38,026 from Tamil Nadu, 26,271 from Delhi, 23,540 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,225 from West Bengal.