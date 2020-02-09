9 passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha bus accident

Berhampur (Odisha): Nine persons were electrocuted to death and 22 people injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power transmission line in the Golanthara area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolence and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced that free medical treatment would be provided to the injured, an official in CMO said.

The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. Five of the injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The mishap occurred near Mandarajpur when the bus was proceeding to Chikarada from Jangalpadu carrying around 40 passengers.

The people were on their way to attend a marriage negotiation ceremony, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra said.

The bus caught fire after coming in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, leading to the casualties.