9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: Nine people died in a fire accident in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said.

Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least 17 people were inside the plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said.

