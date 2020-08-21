9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire accident in Telangana
Hyderabad: Nine people died in a fire accident in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border on Friday, a senior government official said.
Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts were on to pull out the others from the underground plant, Nagarkurnool District Collector L Sharman said.
The fire broke out late on Thursday night when at least 17 people were inside the plant and eight of them managed to come out, officials said.
Next Story