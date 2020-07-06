9 killed in Ghaziabad candle factory fire

Ghaziabad: At least 9 persons, including 8 women and a minor boy, were killed while more than half a dozen other workers were critically injured after a massive fire broke out at an illegally operated candle manufacturing factory in Modi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Chinki (18), Jaago (48), Munish (35), Shahinoor (19), Laxmi, Poonam Kumari, Poonam, Baby and Rohit (16). Cops also said that six other female workers have been injured in the fire and are receiving treatment, while two girls aged 15 and 17 years are missing.

A senior police officer said that the incident occurred in Bakharva village of Modi Nagar area around 3.30 pm and several fire tenders and policemen rushed to the spot following the information conveyed. It took fire officials more than 5 hours to completely douse the flames. Fire officials informed that the factory made sparkling birthday candles and the explosive substances used for this caught fire. Locals alleged that the factory had been operating in the area illegally while they have also reported the matter to police several times. A few days ago also cops from nearby police station had raided the factory but took no action against the owner.

The Senior Superintendent of Ghaziabad Police, Kalanidhi Naithani suspended the in charge of police post of the area for dereliction of duty.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences on the deaths and sought a report from Ghaziabad district magistrate, Ajay Shankar Pandey and SSP.

The administration has announced a compensation of rupees 4 lakh each to the family of deceased workers while rupees 50,000 will be given to the injured. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.