9 dead, 3 injured as SUV collides with tractor-trolley in Agra

Agra (UP): Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley.



Three others injured in the crash are hospitalised, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said.

The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway in the Etmadaula police station area around 5 am. The speeding SUV crossed over to the other side of the road where it hit the tractor-trolley. 12 people were travelling in the car including the driver.

Eyewitnesses told the police that 10–12 people, including the driver of the tractor-trolley, jumped and ran, while the passengers in the Scorpio did not even get a chance to recover.

Police said that eight people died on the spot, while one person died in the hospital. There were four minors among them. Four victims belong to Jharkhand and five from Bihar. Families of the victims have been informed. Reportedly, all were going to Sirsa in Haryana. They had left the houses on Wednesday evening.