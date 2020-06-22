88-year-old woman stabbed to death in posh South Delhi home

New Delhi: In a gruesome case of robbery and murder in a posh Delhi colony, a 94-year-old retired External Affairs Ministry official was attacked and his 88-year-old wife stabbed to death during a robbery bid, allegedly by their security guard, at their home in South Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave on Sunday.



The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday when their personal security guard Rajesh, who was employed on June 5 through a female domestic help, arrived at their home with two of his associates, the police said, adding that the accused had been arrested from the Indo- Nepal border near Gauriphanta within 24 hours of the offence.

B R Chawla and his wife Kanta Chawla have been living alone on the upper ground floor of the building after the death of their two children a few years ago.

According to police, the guard, 19-year-old Rajesh along with Gyanendra and Om, both in their early twenties barged inside the Chawla house, overpowered the couple and forced them to sit on a sofa. They tied the man's hands and legs with a rope. When Kanta tried to resist the robbery bid, one of the accused stabbed her with a sharp knife. She became unconscious and fell on the sofa, a senior police officer said.

The men then went to their bedroom and took all cash and jewellery from their cupboard, he said. One of their accomplices, Pramod, was waiting outside in a car. All four accused are from Nepal and tried to flee back home.

While his wife was lying injured, the retired MEA official managed to go outside the house to alert their neighbours, who then informed the RWA president. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

"We have arrested the four accused and are investigating if they have some previous involvement either in India or Nepal. Till now, the involvement of the maid who recommended the security guard has not come to light. The mastermind was Rajesh who roped in three of his associates," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Additional DCP South West.