800 Chhath ghats readied, please follow Covid rules: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday wished all "purvanchalis" in Delhi a Happy Chhath Vrat and said the Delhi government had made preparations at 800 designated spots in the Capital for the festival to be celebrated in light of the DDMA banning it along the Yamuna.



Even as pictures emerged of many, including BJP MP Parvesh Verma defying the DDMA ban, Sisodia appealed to the people to follow all Covid restrictions in place and celebrate responsibly. He added that the designated spots were being prepared by the Irrigation and Flood Department in association with the Delhi Jal Board and district officials.

And amid criticism from the Opposition on celebrations being banned along the Yamuna, Sisodia added that their AAP government had done more for the festival than any previous government, noting that they had increased the number of Chhath ghats from 80-90 to over 800 now.