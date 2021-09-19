80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country, says Health Minister

Our correspondent

New Delhi: With 35,662 more people testing positive for Covid, India's overall infection tally has increased to 3,34,17,390, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,44,529, with 281 more fatalities being recorded, it said.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,40,639, comprising 1.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 per cent, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. It said that active cases in the country increased by 1,583 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,48,833 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,07,80,273, it said.

India has administered 80 crore vaccine doses so far, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat," Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag 'WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive'.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 85 days, the ministry said.

The 281 new fatalities include 131 deaths from Kerala and 67 from Maharashtra, the ministry said.