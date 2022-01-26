8-year-old girl raped in Delhi, two boys apprehended: Cops

New Delhi: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two older boys (aged 11 and 12) in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, following which she is battling for life with critical injuries in a government hospital, police said on Tuesday.



According to police, they have apprehended both boys, who lived in the same area, in connection with the incident. During their initial inquiries, the police found that on the day of the incident, around 2 pm, the girl was playing outside her house when she was allegedly lured by a 12-year-old boy of the same locality to his home nearby.

"When the victim girl returned at around 4:30 pm, she complained of stomach pain to her mother and was found injured and was bleeding. The victim narrated to her mother what had happened and was brought to the police station," the police added.

A case under Sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376AB (Punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) and 06 POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. The child, after counselling by the CWC, has been sent for medical examination, DCP, Northeast district, Sanjay Kumar Sain told Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police seeking details regarding the FIR and the accused persons nabbed in the matter so far within 48 hours, an official statement said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said: "The 8-year-old girl has been brutally raped and is in unimaginable pain as she is battling for her life in ICU due to severe damage caused to her private parts. The people gang-raping an 8-year-old are not humans!

The strongest punishment needs to be given to the guilty."

According to the DCW statement, it received the information about the child rape incident through its Women Helpline Number 181 on Monday. The Commission was informed that the survivor went outside her home and when she returned, she complained of severe stomach ache and her private parts were badly injured and she was bleeding profusely, it said.

Due to her critical condition, the girl was immediately rushed to a government hospital where she went through surgery and her condition continues to remain critical as she is currently being treated in the ICU, the statement said.