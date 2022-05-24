8 migrant labourers killed as truck overturns in Bihar
Purnea (Bihar): Eight migrant labourers from Rajasthan were killed and eight others were injured when the truck by which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Purnea district on Monday, police said.
The accident took place in Jalalgarh Police Station area when the vehicle laden with iron pipes was travelling from West Bengal's Siliguri to Jammu, Purnea Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Saroj said.
Eight occupants of the truck were crushed to death when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. Eight others were injured and admitted to hospitals for treatment, he added.
