8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort
Kathmandu/Thiruvananthapuram: Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala in Nepal when eight of them, including four children, died after they fell unconscious probably due to a gas leak from a heater in their room at a mountainous resort, amidst cold wave in the Himalayan region.
The Indian tourists were airlifted to HAMS hospital in Kathmandu where they were pronounced dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathaur said.
Makwanpur police said the victims might have fallen unconscious due to asphyxiation.
"All eight were airlifted and brought to hospital in Kathmandu. A doctor from the Indian mission was also immediately sent to the concerned hospital to check on welfare of patients and to provide necessary assistance," a source at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.
"We have now been informed that all eight patients did not survive," the source added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Protests may continue, CAA will not be withdrawn, says Amit...21 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Pavan Varma questions JDU's alliance with BJP21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
8 Indian tourists dead in Nepal resort21 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Disclosure of information in NPR voluntary: MoS Home Reddy21 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Amid ongoing protests, RGI says Census data confidential21 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT