11 Dead, 1,000 Reportedly Sick After Gas Leak At Plant In Visakhapatnam: 10 Points

New Delhi: At least 11 people, including a child, were killed and over 1,000 are sick after gas leaked overnight at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Up to 25 are critical, said the National Disaster Response Force, declaring the incident a chemical disaster. Toxic styrene gas escaped from large tanks when an LG Polymers facility, shut for over 40 days due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, was restarted past midnight allegedly without precautions. At daybreak, people were found lying motionless in lanes, ditches and near houses. At least three surrounding villages were evacuated and officials went house-to-house, breaking in to pull out unconscious victims.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story:

In multiple videos, men, women and children were seen on the streets of Visakhapatnam, an industrial port city. At least hundred people, many in masks for COVID-19 precaution, were seen lifting the injured and bundling them into waiting ambulances.

Two people were so dizzy that they fell into a well and died. Two more died when their two-wheeler fell into a ditch. One woman fell off the second floor of her building. In one mobile video, a woman standing near a scooter suddenly collapsed on the pavement.

Residents near the plant reported burning eyes and skin and difficulty breathing, officials said. Prolonged exposure to styrene can affect the nerves and even cause kidney damage.

Over 1,000 people have been exposed to the gas, said SN Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force. People within a 3 km radius of the chemical plant have been affected.

Police officer Swaroop Rani in Visakhapatnam was quoted by Agence France-Presse as saying the gas leaked out of two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been unattended due to the lockdown.

"It was left there because of the lockdown. It led to a chemical reaction and heat was produced inside the tanks, and the gas leaked because of that," the officer told AFP.

In tweets and announcements, the municipal office warned people in the vicinity of the gas leak and urged everyone to stay indoors. People were also asked to wear wet masks or cover their face with wet cloth.

The plant makes polystyrene, a versatile plastic used in fiberglass, rubber and latex and for making toys and appliances among other things. Set up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers, the company was taken over by South Korea's LG Chem and renamed LG Polymers India in 1997.

"The gas leak situation is now under control and we are exploring all ways to provide speedy treatment for those who suffer from inhaling the leaked gas," said LG Chem. "We are investigating the extent of damage and exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added in a statement.

The incident has been compared by many to the 1984 Bhopal Gas leak, one of the worst industrial disasters in history when gas leaked from a pesticide plant operated by Union Carbide. Around 3,500 people died. Government statistics say at least one lakh people continue to suffer chronic illnesses.

(Inputs from ndtv.com)