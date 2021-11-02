78% of eligible adults got 1st Covid vaccine dose, 38% got both: Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots.



Describing it as an extraordinary feat, he said India is rapidly progressing on the path to defeating the virus.

More than 106.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far with over 47 lakh shots given on Monday till 7 pm, the Union Health ministry said. It underlined that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night.

"An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose to 78 per cent of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 38 per cent of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!" Mandaviya tweeted.

With 12,514 people testing positive for Coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health ministry data updated on Monday.

About 251 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 4,58,437.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 455 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 106.31 crore.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,68,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

As many as 8,81,379 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 60,92,01,294.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.17 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 38 days, according to the ministry.

India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 251 new fatalities include 167 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths for the past few days.