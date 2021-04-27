75.06% voter turnout recorded in 7th phase

Kolkata: The seventh phase of elections spanned across 34 constituencies across five districts with 11,376 polling stations in the state ended peacefully on Monday with an overall voting percentage of 75.06 till 5 pm. Murshidabad, where nine constituencies witnessed polls, recorded the highest polling of 80.30 percent followed by South Dinajpur where 80.21 percent voting was registered in six Assembly seats. The six constituencies in Malda had a voting percentage of 78.76 while West Burdwan's nine constituencies witnessed 70.34 percent polling. Kolkata South, in which four Assembly constituencies went for polls, recorded the lowest voter turnout of 59.91 percent.

