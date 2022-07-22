'747 websites, 94 YouTube channels banned in 2021-22'

New Delhi: The Information and Broadcasting Minister (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday informed the Parliament that in one year (2021-2022), the Government of India blocked 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts and 747 uniform resource locators (URLs) engaged in anti-India activities.



While answering a question by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Thakur mentioned, "We have blocked those who were trying to work against the country."

Further, the minister also informed on the floor of the House that the centre has taken strict measures to stop people from creating propaganda. These actions have been taken under Section 69A Information Technology Act, 2000.

In a reply to the Rajya Sabha, Thakur also mentioned that the government has statutory and institutional mechanisms in place to combat fake news. For print media, the Press Council of India (PCI)- a statutory autonomous body set up under the Press Council Act, 1978. PCI has framed "Norms of Journalistic Conduct" for adherence by the media, which includes specific norms to refrain print media from publication/ dissemination of fake/false news.

In January this year, the I&B ministry blocked 35 Pak-based YouTube channels, two Instagram accounts, two Twitter accounts, two websites and one Facebook account for allegedly spreading fake and anti-India content. In December 2021, the government blocked 20 YouTube channels and 2 websites, using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021. The intelligence

agencies and the ministry continue to work closely in order to secure the overall information environment in India.