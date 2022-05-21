7 killed in car crash in Karnataka
Dharwad (KTK): Seven people, including three children were killed and 13 others were injured when the cab in which they were travelling crashed into a tree at the Baad Cross, around 12 km from here, in the small hours of Saturday, police said.
The injured have been admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, where their condition is said to be serious.
While four people died on the spot, others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.
They were the residents of Benkatti village who were returning from a marriage function, they said.
Dharwad District Superintendent of Police P Krishnakanth rushed to the spot and conducted enquiry.
