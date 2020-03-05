7 Congress MPs suspended for rest of Session for unruly behaviour
New Delhi: Seven Congress MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining period of the Budget session for their gross misconduct after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table in utter disregard for the House rules.
As soon as the House met at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day. Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by the Opposition members.
Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day.
Condemning the decision, the Congress has alleged that the suspension of its seven members from Lok Sabha for the entire session was a "dictatorial decision" by the government aimed at weakening the Opposition's voice ahead of a debate over the Delhi riots.
Reacting to the development, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it was a "government's decision" and not taken by the Speaker."
Asserting that the Congress members had done no wrong, Chowdhury added that it was a "dictatorial decision" and one that was motivated by "revenge politics". "We saw revenge politics in the House, orders were given by the Chairperson to suspend seven Congress MPs for this session," he maintained.
Meanwhile, hailing the decision to suspend seven "unruly" MPs, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said his party has requested Speaker Om Birla to set up a panel to look into the continuous "indiscipline" by Congress members.
"Snatching papers from the Speaker's table is utmost disrespect to the Chair. We condemn this," he told reporters.
