6 states with surge in Covid daily cases account for 79.57% of new infections: Govt

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said.

Ten states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

A net incline of 31,581 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

India saw 62,258 new Coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent, the data stated.

Over 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, out of which 13.83 lakh jabs have been given on Saturday, the ministry said. It added that of the total 5,94,92,824 doses, 81,26,776 healthcare workers were given the first dose and 51,62,679 HCWs were given the second dose.

The ministry, in a statement, said 88,27,124 frontline workers received the first dose and 35,83,060 FLWs were given the second dose.

A total of 13,83,051 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 71st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.