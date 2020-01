6 killed, several injured in Germany shooting

BERLIN: Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said on Friday.

A suspect has been arrested and no further suspects are believed to be at large, Aalen police said.

"According to my information, there were six dead and several injured," police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.

"We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker," he said.

Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) northwest of Munich.

Indian student stabbed

Toronto: A 23-year-old Tamil Nadu student, Rachael Albert, was on Wednesday stabbed in Canada's Toronto when she was walking near her campus. Two days later, her family said they suspect a "man who was stalking her on social media" to be behind the attack.

Rachael is currently undergoing treatment at a trauma centre in Canada. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has expressed shock over the incident and offered immediate help to the family.

On Thursday, Ronald, a relative of Rachael, tagged Jaishankar in a tweet and asked for help. In the tweet, Ronald said Rachael, who had gone to Canada for studies, had been stabbed and hospitalised. He said Rachael's family is at Connoor (near Nilgiri district).