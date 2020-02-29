6 detained for chanting 'Goli Maaro' slogan in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have detained six men for raising controversial slogans of "shoot the traitors" inside a train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line and also at the Rajiv Chowk metro station on Saturday.



According to the Delhi Police, "Around 10.25 am slogans 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro ***** ko' were raised at Rajiv Chowk metro station... we have detained them at Rajiv Chowk metro police station and interrogation is being carried out."

According to an eyewitness, six men, wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta, started the sloganeering when the train was about to halt at the metro station.

After deboarding the train, they continued chanting pro-CAA and provocative slogans and one more literally meaning that the "youth of the country is out to support and defend CAA".

While some commuters joined the CAA supporters in their sloganeering, others were quick to get their cameras out to make videos. Many at the station were seemingly taken aback by the spontaneity and the unusual choice of the venue.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police. A video clip of the sloganeering was also widely shared.

(Image from thestatesman.com)