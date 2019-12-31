6 dead as car falls into river in Greater Noida due to fog

Greater Noida: In a tragic incident, six members of a family, including two minor kids, were killed while five others critically injured after their car plunged into Kherli river in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on late Sunday night. Cops said they have found no trace of collision and suspected that the incident happened due to dense fog.



Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gautam Buddh Nagar, said police received information at around 11:30 pm that a Maruti Ertiga, which was travelling from Uttar Pradesh's Sambal district to Delhi had fallen into Kherli river.

"There were 11 occupants in the car, including a few children, at the time of the incident. They were going to attend a house-warming party in Delhi's Nikhil Vihar area in two different cars. It seems that the driver might have failed to notice the left turn due to dense fog and the car fell into the river that was six feet below the ground," said Singh.

"Locals successfully managed to rescue five persons while six others who have received critical injuries were rescued with the help of the police through JCB machine. All the victims were rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida and Kailash Hospital in Noida where doctors declared six persons brought dead," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishanpal (50), Naresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netra Pal (40), all natives of Sambhal district. Birendra (35), who was driving the car, survived along with four others.

A local resident said the bridge where the incident occurred has no side grills while the road also has no marking or streetlights.

Meanwhile, those who survived the accident, informed the police that the car was driven at a speed of below 60 Km/hour before it landed in the river.