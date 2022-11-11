5.7 magnitude quake hits Arunachal's West Siang

Itanagar: Two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in West Siang of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground that occurred at 10.31 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 10:31:07 IST, Lat: 28.39 & Long: 94.42, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

The second earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 10.59 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 10-11-2022, 10:59:43 IST, Lat: 28.70 & Long: 94.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh," tweeted the NCS.

West Siang's District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Dorjee said no damage to properties or loss of lives was reported immediately.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 253 km SSE of Port Blair, Andaman, and Nicobar Island in the early hours of Thursday at 2.29 am.