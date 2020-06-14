5.5 earthquake strikes near Rajkot in Gujarat, says National Centre for Seismology
New Delhi: A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Gujarat's Rajkot at 8.13 PM Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), which said the epicentre was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.
No injuries, deaths or damages have been reported so far. Visuals from news agency ANI showed people gathered outside houses and apartment buildings in the Prahlad Nagar area of Ahmedabad, where tremors were felt.
details from agencies
