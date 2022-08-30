5 of family dead following landslide in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala): Five members of a family lost their lives after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit their house on Monday in a village near Thodupuzha here, police said.

Police said Kanjar residents Thankamma (80), her son Soman (52), his wife Shaji (50), their daughter Shima (30) and Devanand (5) lost their lives in the landslide that happened early morning. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving heavy rains for the last two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a yellow alert for all districts except Kasaragod on Tuesday.

In Kottayam district, Nedunkunnam, Karukachal, villages have been flooded and fire services personnel have been rushed to evacuate the residents.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta district, a minor flood was experienced at some regions of Mallappally taluk. The small streams of Mallappally, Anikkad, and Tholliyur villages have been overflowing.

"Water entered some houses and shops at the Kottangal village in Mallappally taluk. A car was washed away in overflowing water and locals have managed to tie it to a tree with a rope," the Pathanamthitta District Information Officer said.

Besides, the hilly regions of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have been receiving heavy rains over the last two days but no untoward incidents have been reported from there so far.

In Malappuram district, Olipuzha was spilling over its banks forcing the authorities to shift the residents along the bank of the river to relief camps.