5-member delegation of NC to meet Delimitation Commission in J&K

Srinagar: A five-member delegation of the National Conference (NC) will meet the Delimitation Commission, arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a party leader said.

The party has nominated Abdul Raheem Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmad, Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Ittoo to meet the commission at a hotel here, he said.

They will represent the party and put forward their view points and suggestions before the commission, he added.

The commission has allotted 20 minutes to each party to put forth their views about the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, the leader said.

The NC has been given a time slot of 5.10 pm to 5.30 pm, he added.



