5 killed, 15 injured in explosion in Pak

Islamabad: At least five people were killed and 15 others injured on Wednesday due to a powerful explosion in a four-storey building in Pakistan's Sindh province, police said.



At least two floors of the building near Maskan Chowrangi in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Karachi were severely damaged, creating fears that casualties may rise.

The death toll in the incident has increased to five, Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Ambulance Service said.

Seven of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The security forces have cordoned off the area after the explosion, the nature of which is unknown.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a detailed report of the incident from the authorities.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, the blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of the building.

Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged, it said.



