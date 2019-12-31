5 Kashmiri political leaders, detained since Aug 5, released

Srinagar/New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.



The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention, officials said. The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

On November 25, two political leaders — Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist — were released by the new Union Territory administration.

However, former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah continue to remain in detention. While senior Abdullah was slapped with the stringent Public Safety Act and remains confined to his residence, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained at different locations in the city.