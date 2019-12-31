5 children, 40-yr-old woman killed in Ghaziabad fire

Ghaziabad: Six members of a family including five children, all aged between four and eight years along with a 40-year-old woman, were suffocated to death after a fire broke out at their house in Loni, Ghaziabad, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Fire officials said the flames were triggered due to short circuit inside the room located at the ground floor of the two-storeyed house.



The incident occurred in Bahta Hajipur Pargana village in Loni area when all six of the deceased, identified as Parveen (40), Abdul Azeem (7), Abdul Aahad (5), Fathima (8), Rukkaiyan (4), Saima (6), were sleeping in the room. Azeem and Aahad were real brothers and their father Rashid Ali owns a small mobile-charger manufacturing unit. The three minor girls were also real sisters and their father Asif Ali was Rashid's brother.

Asif Ali, who lost his three daughters in the fatal incident told Millennium Post that all the five kids were sleeping in the room with their aunt Parveen who was issueless.

"All the five kids were students of Nursery to class 3 at nearby private schools. On Monday morning, they were supposed to take their tests. My wife, Shabnoor, had gone to wake them up but they didn't open the door even after repeated attempts. She, immediately, raised an alarm and when we broke open the door we saw everything covered in ashes while the bodies of all the six trapped inside were found lying on the bed," said Asif.

He further added that his brother Rashid had gone to attend a marriage function along with his wife in Meerut and had left his sons with their aunt as they had their exam. "It was around 10 pm when we all went to sleep. All the five children insisted to sleep together and they went to the ground floor room along with their aunt while we remained on the upper floor. Throughout the night, we didn't get any clue of the fire as flames remained inside the room only," Asif added.

Aman Sharma, Deputy Director of Fire department, Meerut Division, who also visited the spot told Millennium Post that the incident occurred due to a short circuit inside the room.