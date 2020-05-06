Coronavirus: India's death toll rises to 1,694, total infections cross 49,000-mark

Coronavirus India LIVE News Updates: With 111 new deaths since Tuesday evening, the death toll due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic rose to 1,694 on Wednesday while the total number of cases soared to 49,391 including the 14,182 people who have been treated and discharged so far. As many as 2,680 new infections have been reported since last evening.

In the highest single-day surge so far, 3,875 new cases and 194 deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday. While the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17, Telangana has become the first state to extend it until May 29.

Meanwhile, the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up revenues as demand remains subdued due to the lockdown. Starting Thursday, India will operate 64 flights until May 13 and use three Navy ships, as part of Phase I of an evacuation plan, to bring home nearly 15,000 Indians stranded overseas. For Kerala, this poses a new challenge given the large number of expatriates returning home. The state, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has so far managed to flatten the curve, having recorded only 37 active cases and 462 recoveries, according to latest figures.

Globally, 257,277 people have died and a total of 3,663,824 confirmed cases have been reported so far with the United States crossing the 70,000-mark in the death toll, followed by the United Kingdom at 29,501, Italy at 29,315, Spain at 25,613 and France at 25,537. As many as 1,199,254 people have recovered globally. With scientists worldwide working on a vaccine, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country's main biological research institute has made a "significant breakthrough" in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus.

