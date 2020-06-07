4,286 Shramik Specials ferry 58 lakh migrants till date: Railways

New Delhi: Since May 1 when Indian Railways started to operate the Shramik Special trains to transport the stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists, the national transporter has till date ferried over 58 lakh people in 4,286 Shramik Special trains, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman Railway Board told reporters on Saturday.



However, amid falling demand for the Shramik Specials by the state governments, Railways has operated only 56 trains in the last two days. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "We operated only 56 Shramik Special trains in the last two days."

He said that the demand for these trains has decreased from 250 to 137 in the last few days.

The national transporter earlier ruled out the reports of stopping the services of Shramik Special trains over low demands and said that it will continue to run till the time state governments ask for them.

The railways suspended the passenger, mail and express train services amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

During the lockdown, the railways operated the special parcel and freight trains to ensure the supply of essential items.