400 held in Ahmedabad for drinking
Ahmedabad: Over 400 people were arrested for consumption or possession of liquor during the New Year celebrations in Ahmedabad, police said on Wednesday. Gujarat is a 'dry' state where manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned. People came out at the Sabarmati Riverfront and some prominent lakes in the city in large numbers around midnight to welcome 2020, a police official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported from any area. However, several people were caught drinking or possessing liquor during the New Year revelry, especially in Sardarnagar, Bapunagar and Meghaninagar area, he said. Security was stepped-up at various places in Ahmedabad in view of the late night parties and celebrations and the city police kept a watch on revelers, the official said. Random breath-analyser tests were also conducted. Nearly 1,000 CCTVs and Quick Response Teams kept strict vigil over the city.
