4-yr-old raped in Faridabad

Faridabad: A four-year-old minor was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Pali area of Faridabad on Tuesday evening. Following the complaint by the minor's father, the Police have registered a case under Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO 2012 act.



The accused identified as Rikesh(22) is absconding. According to law enforcement officials, Rikesh is a neighbour of the victim's family. On Tuesday, when the victim's mother and father had gone out for work, Rikesh entered the home of the minor and allegedly raped her.

Police officials said the complainant stated that the accused threatened the girl to not disclose the incident to anyone. The girl later confided in her mother that she was in pain and shared her ordeal, following which they lodged a complaint.

The police further said that she was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment and her condition as of now is said to be stable.

The minor's family are migrant labourers from Bengal who are involved in menial construction works.